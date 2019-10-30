RJD leader arrested for objectionable remarks against CM Nitish Kumar in video criticising NDA regime

RJD leader Sachin Kumar Choudhary was arrested by the police for making derogatory comments against Nitish Kumar. (Representational pic)

A leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar was arrested by the police for making objectionable and derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday. The leader in question, Sachin Kumar Choudhary, was arrested from Barhi village on October 25, Jaynagar police station in-charge SA Sarang said. Choudhary is also the RJD’s Madhubani district vice-president.

The matter was reported on Tuesday after it was forwarded to IT Cell, Patna.

Choudhary had reportedly shared a video online with a text message to criticise the failure of the JD(U)-led alliance government in Bihar. He had flayed the CM for failure to check the rising graph of crime. The RJD leader had also questioned the prohibition law as he claimed liquor was easily available in the state despite the ban on sale and consumption.

The video was, however, taken down later and is no longer available online. It is alleged that Choudhary used indecent language in the video against CM Kumar which landed him in jail.

Jaynagar DSP Sumit Kumar confirmed the arrest of Choudhary. He told the daily that Choudhary’s post was defamatory in nature and warranted police action under provisions of the IT Act and IPC provisions.

Reacting to arrest of the leader, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tewari told the daily that Choudhary’s arrest shows intolerance on part of the government. He said that the opposition leaders have the right to question the government and linked the arrest to the frustration of CM Nitish Kumar following the outcome of the recent Assembly bypolls.

“I have not seen our Madhubani leader’s posts. CM Nitish Kumar is perhaps upset at RJD taking away its two seats in the recently held Assembly bypolls,” he said.

In the just-concluded assembly polls to five constituencies, the RJD won two seats. The JD(U), AIMIM and an independent won one seat each. The opposition parties have projected the result as the anger of people against the Nitish Kumar’s administration. The state will go to assembly polls in November 2020.