RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to appear before special CBI court in Ranchi today

Unwell Lalu Prasad Yadav to appear before special CBI court in Ranchi.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav today made his first public appearance in months when he stepped out of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi to appear before a special CBI court on Thursday. Lalu has been asked to appear in connection with a fodder scam case. Lalu, who has been unwell for the past couple of months and is undergoing treatment at the RIMS, came out of his ward amid tight security. Accompanied by security officials, Lalu boarded the police vehicle and headed to the court.

Lalu will appear before the court in connection with case number RC 47A/96 of the fodder scam. The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139 crore from the Doranda Treasury in undivided Bihar. The RJD chief will record his statement today.

The Birsa Munda Jail administration had sought in-camera appearance, but the special CBI judge SK Sashi denied the request.