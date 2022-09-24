RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav lashes out over Amit Shah’s ‘jungle raj’ remarks

RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday hit out at Home Minister Amit Shah over his attack on Bihar’s ruling alliance saying the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will lose the 2024 polls.

Lalu, along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are likely to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday as part of their effort to unite Opposition parties.

“Amit Shah has totally gone crazy. His government has been removed there (Bihar). It (BJP) will face a rout in 2024 as well. That is why he is going there running and speaking of jungle raj and all those things. What did he do when he was in Gujarat,” Yadav told reporters.

“Jungle raaj was in Gujarat when he was there,” the former Bihar chief minister alleged.

Lalu said that Opposition unity is the agenda for the meeting of the three leaders.

Shah on Friday had flayed former ally Nitish Kumar, accusing him of backstabbing the BJP, while “sitting in the laps of Congress and RJD”, in order to become the Prime Minister.

“Can Nitish become the PM by changing political alliances? He has betrayed many since he entered politics. Lalu, beware that Nitish might sit in Congress’s lap tomorrow leaving you behind,” Shah had said.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Seemanchal area, said in a rally at Purnea that the Kumar-Lalu alliance will be wiped out in the 2024 polls, and a year later in the 2025 Bihar polls.

Saying that the danger of ‘jungle-raj’ looms over Bihar, Shah alleged that people accused in the fodder scam case are being given ministerial positions.

“I would like to ask Nitish Kumar and new minister Lalan Singh, people engaging in fodder scam became ministers in your cabinet, how will you catch them? And then he is (CM) attempting to think of banning CBI under Lalu’s pressure. Danger of ‘Jungle-raj’ looms over Bihar,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Janata Dal (United) had hit back at Shah for his “backstabbing” charge against Nitish, saying it was the BJP that had conspired to “stab” Kumar in the back.

JD(U) president Lalan Singh said that Bihar will be central to making a “BJP-mukt Bharat” in 2024 by ensuring the saffron party’s rout in the next Lok Sabha polls.