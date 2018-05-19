RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to Patna hospital after complaining of breathing problem, chest pain

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was on Saturday admitted to a government-run hospital here after he complained of breathing problem and chest pain, a party leader said. (PTI)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was on Saturday admitted to a government-run hospital here after he complained of breathing problem and chest pain, a party leader said. According to RJD leader Bhola Yadav, Lalu Prasad suddenly complained of breathing problem and pain in his chest after which he was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science.

“Lalu is under observation…” he said, adding that Lalu Prasad has been suffering from as many as 16 ailments. The convicted RJD chief was granted provisional bail of six weeks earlier this week after nearly five months at the Birsa Munda Central Jail where he is serving a jail term since December 23, 2017 in connection with the fodder scam.

Lalu Prasad was admitted to RIMS in Ranchi on March 17. He has been convicted in four fodder scam cases since 2013, the latest being the Dumka treasury case in which a special CBI court sentenced him to 14 years in jail.