The hike in petrol and diesel prices will lead to inflation and have a direct impact on hotels, restaurants and the transport sector during the ongoing tourist season, Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh said here on Saturday.

Furthermore, rising bitumen prices are hindering road construction projects, and this matter should be considered by the central government, he told PTI Videos here.

Singh asserted that the hike has come as a blow to the common public, farmers, horticulturists and business owners. He said that the prices were deliberately kept unchanged prior to the elections and hiked immediately after the polls concluded.

“Commercial LPG cylinders have already become more expensive.

With the tourist season currently at its peak in Himachal, the rising costs of petrol, diesel and gas will place an increased burden on hotel, dhaba and restaurant operators,” the minister said. Higher diesel prices will lead to increased freight charges, subsequently driving up the costs of construction material including cement, steel bars (sariya) and aluminum, according to Singh.

Moreover, essential commodities such as vegetables, milk and cooking oil will also become more expensive, he added.