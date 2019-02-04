Rishi Kumar Shukla assumes charge as new CBI Director, takes over from interim chief Nageswara Rao

By: | Published: February 4, 2019 10:50 AM

CBI Director: Newly appointed CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla on Monday took charge of the office at investigative agency's headquarters in Delhi.

Rishi Kumar Shukla CBIRishi Kumar Shukla assumes charge as new CBI Director

CBI Director: Newly appointed CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla on Monday took charge of the office at investigative agency’s headquarters in Delhi. Shukla was appointed as the new chief of the probe agency on Saturday by the high-powered selection committee-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shukla, 58, is a 1983-batch IPS officer. He takes charge at a time when the credibility of the country’s premier agency has taken a severe hit following a slugfest between two of its top officers. The development comes a day after CBI reached Kolkata to quiz the police commissioner in connection with the chit fund scam. Both the Kolkata Police and CBI are locked in a battle with the latter approaching the Supreme Court alleging non-cooperation and contempt of court. The matter is to be heard tomorrow.

Shukla replaces interim chief M Nageswara Rao. Rao was appointed as the interim chief of CBI by the government last year since CBI director Alok Verma was sent on forced leave. Although Rao’s appointment was set aside by the Supreme Court earlier this month and Verma was reinstated, the selection committee in a meeting sacked Verma and appointed Rao as the interim chief.

Shukla has served as the DGP of Madhya Pradesh and is an Intelligence Bureau veteran.

