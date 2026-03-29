Vijaypat Singhania, the longtime owner of Raymond and one of India’s most well-known textile businessmen, has passed away at the age of 87. He built a massive business empire from the ground up and made Raymond a global name with iconic campaigns like “The Complete Man” and “Feels Like Heaven.” His last rites will be held at Mumbai’s Chandanwadi crematorium on March 29 (today) at 3 pm, as confirmed by his son, Gautam Singhania.

Singhania’s life was a mix of great success and deep personal struggles. He reached the top of the business world but also faced difficult moments in his personal life. At one point, despite owning a luxurious multi-storey home worth billions, he was forced to live in a rented house, according to a report by Zee News Hindi.

Building Raymond into a global brand

Raymond’s journey began in 1925 as a woollen mill in Thane making uniforms for the army. When Vijaypat Singhania took charge in 1980, he expanded the company significantly and turned it into an international brand, helping put India’s textile industry on the global map.

In 2015, after building Raymond into a Rs 12,000 crore company, he handed over control to his son Gautam Singhania. He transferred shares worth around Rs 1,000 crore, trusting him completely. However, he later said this decision cost him everything – including his savings, home, car, and even basic comforts, the report mentioned.

Vijaypat Singhania’s fallout with son Gautam Singhania

Singhania had publicly accused his son of forcing him and his wife out of their 34-storey home, JK House, in Mumbai. He also claimed he was stripped of privileges, including the title of “Chairman Emeritus.” He once said in an interview that giving everything to his son was the biggest mistake of his life.

After the fallout, he and his wife reportedly lived in rented homes. In interviews, he expressed deep disappointment, saying he felt betrayed by someone he trusted the most.

Vijaypat Singhania’s passion for flying and adventure

Beyond business, Singhania had a passion for flying and adventure. He logged over 5,000 hours of flying and set a world record at the age of 67 by reaching around 69,000 feet in a hot air balloon. Earlier, in 1988, he had flown solo from London to New Delhi in a microlight aircraft over 23 days, according to a PTI report.

Honours and recognition

His achievements earned him several honours, including the Padma Bhushan and the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award. The Indian Air Force also recognised him as an Honorary Air Commodore in 1994. Later, in 2006, he served as the Sheriff of Mumbai.

Under his leadership, Raymond expanded into several sectors beyond textiles, including denim, synthetic fabrics, steel, cement, and engineering products, turning it into a diversified business group.

Singhania was also involved in public life and education. He served as Chairman of the Governing Council of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad from 2007 to 2012.

Although he had stepped back from daily operations years ago, he remained a known public figure. His relationship with his son had been strained and even led to legal disputes, though reports later suggested that the matter was settled.

Vijaypat Singhania leaves behind a legacy of business success, personal resilience, and a life that saw both remarkable highs and painful lows.