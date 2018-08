KC Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his grief on Karunanidhi;s death. (IE)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today condoled the death of DMK president M Karunanidhi, saying the demise of the veteran leader is a great loss to the country’s politics. Karunanidhi, who died today aged 94, was among a few leaders who made commmon people politically aware, a release from the Chief Minister’s Office quoted him as saying. Rao expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members. He would attend the funeral of Karunanidhi, the release said.