RIP George Fernandes: PM Narendra Modi condoles death of former Union minister. LIVE Updates

George Fernandes passes away at the age of 88.

Former Defence Minister George Fernandes passed away today at the age of 88. The former minister was dignosed with Alzheimer’s disease and had been keeping unwell for some time. The founder of Samata Party, he rose to popularity as an anti-Emergency crusader. He had served as defence minister, under then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee between 1998 to 2004.

Fernandes had to step down from his post in 2004 after reports of the coffin scam. However, his name was cleared by two commissions later. He had also served as a minister in Morarji Deai government from 1977 to 1980. A former member of Rajya Sabha from Bihar, he held several portfolios including railways, defence, industry and communication.

During his tenure as defence minister between 1998–2004, the Kargil war broke out in 1999. There were also criticism of India’s intelligence agencies after the intrusion, however, he stood by them and refused to acknowledge their failure. It was during his time as India’s defence minister that India had conducted Pokhran tests in 1998.

