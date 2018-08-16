RIP Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Gujarat declares 7-day mourning; public holiday tomorrow

All the state government and semi-government offices, schools, colleges and universities will remain closed tomorrow, the day when Vajpayee’s last rites will be performed in Delhi, stated an official release. (Vajpayee with other BJP leaders in Parliament complex on December 17, 1993. (Reuters)

The BJP government in Gujarat has declared a public holiday tomorrow as a mark of respect for former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who died in Delhi this evening.

All the state government and semi-government offices, schools, colleges and universities will remain closed tomorrow, the day when Vajpayee’s last rites will be performed in Delhi, stated an official release.

The state government has also announced a seven-day mourning beginning today (August 16).

“During this period, the tricolour will fly half mast at the government buildings and offices across Gujarat,” it stated.