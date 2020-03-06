‘Right talking’ gang advocates for rights of migrants world over but opposes CAA: PM Modi

This gang talks of the constitution but opposes the temporary provision of Article 370 and full implementation of the Indian constitution in Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi said. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at ‘right talking’ critics of his government’s decisions such as the new citizenship law and scrapping of special status for Jammu and Kashmir, saying they have hatred for people who walk the path of ‘doing the right things’. Speaking at the ET Global Business Summit, he said the ‘right talking’ gang which advocates for rights of migrants world over is opposed to India giving citizenship to persecuted minorities of neighbouring nations.

This gang talks of the constitution but opposes the temporary provision of Article 370 and full implementation of the Indian constitution in Jammu and Kashmir, he said. “There is nothing wrong with talking the right things. But these people have a particular hatred for people who are doing the right things,” he said.

“So when changes are brought in status quo, they see this as disruptions.” Modi said for his government development and good governance are not subjects of convenience but of conviction. “Conviction to do the right things, the conviction to break the status quo,” he said.

The Prime Minister further said direct benefit transfer of government subsidies and doles into the accounts of beneficiaries has led to the saving of thousands of crores of rupees. Similarly, RERA law has helped save the real estate sector from black money, he said. “We have changed the status quo by bringing in Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to bring better synergy and collaboration in our defence forces,” he said.

“Since 2014, the country is being taken forward by the idea of cooperation in spirt, collaboration in action and combination of ideas.” India is creating a sustainable growth model, he said. Listing his government’s achievements, he said the speed of construction of highways has been increased to 30 km per day from 12 km earlier.