Rift wide open: Navjot Sidhu, Punjab youth wing chief face-off at Congress protest against price rise

Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu was in for a shock when he started addressing party workers in Chandigarh today. While the Congress leaders and workers had assembled to protest against inflation, Sidhu diverted from the topic and started hitting out at his own party leaders while holding them responsible for the party’s poor show in the recently concluded Assembly elections. When he said that some Congress leaders are corrupt, he faced immediate resistance from the party’s youth wing chief Barinder Singh Dhillon.

Dhillon publicly confronted Sidhu and accused the former PPCC chief of doing drama and asked him to name the person. He also told Sidhu that whatever the former MLA was speaking was not right. Dhillon alleged that Sidhu was trying to prove that only he is an honest face in the party and all others are dishonest.

#WATCH Chandigarh | Punjab Youth Congress chief Barinder Singh Dhillon admonishes former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to not do futile politics during their protest on inflation as the latter was reluctant on taking leaders' names responsible for defeat in elections pic.twitter.com/LyFhLFN0o1 — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2022

The youth wing leader added that even if there were some dishonest leaders in the party, all party leaders cannot be put in the same category. When Dhillon confronted Sidhu, his supporters shouted slogans backing him.

The whole incident got recorded on the camera and a miffed Sidhu left his address midway.

Sidhu, who was appointed Punjab Congress chief months ahead of the polls, was made to resign after the Congress party’s dismal performance in the state elections. However, according to reports, he has been lobbying again for post. While Sidhu has been active in the state despite tendering his resignation, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has refrained from making a public appearance.