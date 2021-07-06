Rift wide open in BJP! Karnataka minister CP Yogeshwar demands Yediyurappa’s replacement as CM

Addressing media persons in Mysuru yesterday, BJP MLA CP Yogeshwar said that a change of guard is necessary for the state.

The internal turmoil that has been brewing within the Karnataka BJP is now playing out in the open. Karnataka Tourism and Environment Minister CP Yogeshwar has now demanded the ouster of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, indirectly saying that the state leaders won’t allow his son BY Vijayendra to take over by virtue of his father.

Addressing media persons in Mysuru yesterday, Yogeshwar said that a change of guard is necessary for the state. “Change is necessary. We can’t allow elephant’s son (BY Vijayendra, son of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa) to carry howdah (CM post) because his father carried it,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

The minister said that there are many capable leaders in the state and it’s up to the high command to decide on the new name. “We have the highest number of elephants and tigers (capable to become CM/ministers). High command will decide which elephant is more suitable for the post. We are respectful to the chair, not the person,” said Yogeshwar in a stinging message.

He said that if the party wants to survive in the state, a change of guard should happen. He hinted that the party high command is in the search of a suitable replacement.

Yogeshwar stated that a person occupying the chief minister’s chair must be sensitive, capable and efficient.

Yogeshwar was among the Congress MLAs who switched to the BJP enabling Yediyurappa to become CM again. The minister claimed that he had done a lot to make Yediyurappa the chief minister but some leaders are trying to curb him.

The Karnataka BJP has been struggling to contain dissent with many leaders demanding a change in leadership. Recently, BJP national general secretary and party in charge of the state Arun Singh visited the state and held one to one meetings with several party leaders. BJP MLC A H Vishwanath, after meeting Singh, claimed to have told him about the MLAs feeling about change in leadership. He had said that given Yediyurappa’s age and health, the CM is not in spirit to run the government. Vishwanath also alleged that CM Yediyurappa’s son BYV has been taking a commission in government project tenders.