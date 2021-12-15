Rift wide open: Allies BJP, JD(U) blame each other in Lok Sabha over poor rural roads in Bihar

The ties between the two parties have soured with the BJP leaders in the Bihar unit complaining against the functioning of Nitish Kumar-led government on several issues.

In what makes the growing rift between the BJP and JD(U) – the ruling coalition partners in Bihar – more evident, MPs of both the parties involved in mudslinging over the condition of rural road projects and other developmental activities in the state.

During the question hour in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav criticised the Bihar government, alleging that it has been lagging on the works under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana while other states have moved ahead. Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh cited the statistics which showed the state had indeed failed to meet the target under the PMGSY scheme.

Reacting to this, JD (U) MP Kaushalendra Kumar questioned Minister Giriraj Singh if had held any meeting with state government officials to take decisive steps for completing the works.

Yadav said he was very disappointed with the government of Bihar. “Out of the approved roads in Phase 1 and Phase II in Bihar, several kilometers of road have not yet been completed. There is work remaining for the first phase and second phase, and the third phase has not even started,” he was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

Cementing Yadav’s claim, Singh presented data claiming that 1,287 kms road under the first phase of PMGSY was yet to be constructed. “Approximately Rs 949 crore is still available with the state government as balance from the Central funds,” he said.

Of the 40 MPs from Bihar, 17 are from the BJP and 16 from the JD (U). Though running a coalition government in the state, the ties between the two parties have soured with the BJP leaders in the Bihar unit complaining against the functioning of Nitish Kumar-led government on several issues.

While BJP is not keen on undertaking a caste census, Nitish Kumar’s JD (U) had joined hands with the opposition to demand one. On prohibition, the BJP has been strongly seeking a review. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s demand for granting special status to Bihar has put them at loggerheads.