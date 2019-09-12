Rift in Rajasthan Congress out in open, Sachin Pilot says law & order deteriorating in state

Sachin Pilot said that the law and order was an important part of governance and shortcomings should be removed to improve the situation.

The internal rift in the Congress party is on the rise among the leaders of every rank ever since it suffered massive drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections. After Madhya Pradesh where the party appears to be divided into two different camps, trouble seems to be brewing for the grand old party in Rajasthan which formed that government in the state just nine months ago.

In an apparent jibe at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his deputy Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said that the law and order situation has deteriorated in the state and the government needs to do more to strengthen the situation.

“It is true that we should focus more on law and order. The government is serious on recent incidents and has taken steps. But the law and order situation has deteriorated at many places in the past a few months,” he said in a veiled attack on Gehlot who also holds the home portfolio.

Notably, Pilot was locked in a contest with Gehlot for the post of the CM after the last year’s elections.

Pilot said that the law and order was an important part of governance and shortcomings should be removed to improve the situation. He said that the state government has taken recent incidents seriously, be it the jailbreak in Alwar or any disturbance in the name of communalism.

“But we will have to be more conscious because people have expectations from us,” Pilot said.

When asked about BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria questioning the government on law and order situation, he said that as an opposition leader it is natural that Kataria will attack the government but it is also true that “we need to give more attention to law and order”.

He also stressed the need to ensure that women were secure and people had an environment of safety.

“Our mothers and sisters should remain safe and secure. People should get an environment of safety. This should be our priority and the government should seriously maintain the law and order,” he added.