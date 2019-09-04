Rift in Madhya Pradesh Congress wide open, Jyotiraditya Scindia raises questions over Kamal Nath allowing ‘outsiders’ interfere in govt

Scindia, a Congress stalwart in party’s Madhya Pradesh unit, has come out in support of state minister Umang Singhar, who hit out at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (PTI/File Photo)

Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia has again towed away from the party line and said that the Kamal Nath government should listen to the ministers instead of allowing interference from outside. Scindia, a Congress stalwart in party’s Madhya Pradesh unit, has come out in support of state minister Umang Singhar, who hit out at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and said that he was running a proxy government in Madhya Pradesh.

In response, Scindia said that a government should function on its own prowess and not allow any interference from outside. “The issues raised by Umang Ji should have been paid attention to. The chief minister should listen to both the sides, talk to them and come to a solution,” the Congress leader said while talking to the media at an event at the Mela Maidan in Bhopal.

Scindia admitted that there are differences between the Kamal Nath government and several Congress leaders. “It is after 15 years and extreme hard work that the Congress party has come to power in Madhya Pradesh and it has been only 6 months,” he observed.

“Several Congress leaders have high hopes and are expecting development from the party and the administration. There are differences and the government should sit and sort these out,” he added

Scindia has been gunning for the party’s top post in Madhya Pradesh that’s currently held by Chief Minister Kamal Nath. However, he said that Congress president Sonia Gandhi will decide on the next Madhya Pradesh unit president and it would be acceptable to all.

The post of Madhya Pradesh unit president has been witnessing a tripartite back door contest with cleavages in the party cadre surfacing almost every day. Speculations are rife that former MP CM Digvijaya Singh has been opposing Scindia’s candidature as state unit head. Reports suggest that he is miffed by the party leadership for keeping him away from Madhya Pradesh and has clearly said that he would have to “look for options”.

Scindia, who was the Congress MP president, was in the race of becoming MP CM when the party won the Assembly elections held in 2018 and wrested power from BJP with a close margin. However, the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi named long-time Congress loyalist Kamal Nath for the CM post.

Scindia was later handed over the responsibility of the Uttar Pradesh West in the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year. Congress’ poor performance created rift within the party and soon Gandhi stepped down as Congress chief. Scindia himself could not retain his the Guna seat considered to be a stronghold of the Scindias.