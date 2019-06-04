‘Ridiculously naive’: Gautam Gambhir hits back after Mehbooba Mufti targets Amit Shah on Kashmir approach

Updated: June 4, 2019 4:17:03 PM

Gautam Gambhir hits back at Mehboob Mufti: Gautam Gambhir has hit back at Mehbooba Mufti after she targeted new Home Minister Amit Shah over his Kashmir approach.

Gautam Gambhir, Mehboob Mufti, Amit Shah, Jammu and KashmirMehbooba Mufti had earlier blocked Gautam Gambhir on Twitter following a heated exchange.

Gautam Gambhir, Mehbooba Mufti war of words: East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti were involved in a charged up war of world over the contentious Kashmir issue.

It all started with Mehbooba taking a snipe at the new Home Minister Amit Shah. The PDP chief slammed Amit Shah for what she described as ‘brute force’ to quick fix the issue.

Also Read: Mehbooba Mufti blocks Gautam Gambhir on Twitter after heated debate over Articles 370, 35A

“Since 1947, Kashmir’s been looked through the prism of security by successive governments. It’s a political problem that needs a political redressal by involving all stakeholders inc Pak. Expecting a quick fix through brute force by newly appointed HM is ridiculously naive,” Mehbooba Mufti said in her tweet.

Responding to Mehbooba, Gautam Gambhir, who won the recent Lok Sabha election from East Delhi seat, said calling Amit Shah’s process was ‘ridiculously naive’.

“While I am all for a talk-based solution to Kashmir problem but for @mehboobamufti to term Shri @AmitShah’s process as “brute” is “ridiculously naive”. History has been witness to our patience and endurance. But if oppression ensures security for my people, then so be it,” the cricketer-turned-politician tweeted in response.

This is not for the first time that Gautam Gambhir and Mehbooba Mufti have targeted each other on social media. Gambhir, who joined the BJP in April, had come down heavily on Mehbooba for her remark that scrapping Article 370 will mean India’s Constitution will not be applicable in Jammu and Kashmir. “If Indians do not understand it, they will disappear. Their story will be over,” she said drawing a sharp reaction from Gambhir. “This is India not a blot like you that it will disappear,” he had responded.

Gambhir’s reaction over an incident in Gurgaon last week had not gone down too well among the Twitterati. His comment was also not appreciated by a few of his fellow partymen who said the Opposition may use it to target the BJP.

“In Gurugram Muslim man told to remove skullcap, chant Jai Shri Ram. It is deplorable. Exemplary action needed by Gurugram authorities. We are a secular nation where @Javedakhtarjadu writes O palan-hare, nirgun aur nyare, & @RakeyshOmMehra gave us d song Arziyan in Delhi 6,” Gambhir had tweeted.

