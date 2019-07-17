Richa Bharti fighting for all genuine Hindus, says Subramanian Swamy, offers legal help

Subramanian Swamy said Richa Bharti was ‘fighting for all genuine Hindus’. (File Photo)

Richa Bharti Facebook post case: Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has jumped into the controversy surrounding a lower court’s verdict asking a Ranchi woman Richa Bharti to distribute copies of Quran as a condition for bail in a case against her. Swamy said he is ready to provide all legal help to Richa, who according to him, was ‘fighting for all genuine Hindus’.

“I hope Richa Bharti contacts @Ish_Bhandari. He is the best for this issue and I will help him in court. Distribution of Koran means approval of sections which talk of Kafirs and consequences. Richa is fighting for all genuine Hindus. We cannot circulate theology of others,” Swamy said in his tweet.

I hope Richa Bharti contacts @Ish_Bhandari . He is the best for this issue and I will help him in court. Distribution of Koran means approval of sections which talk of Kafirs and consequences. Richa is fighting for all genuine Hindus. We cannot circulate theology of others — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 17, 2019

Richa, a BCom student at a local Ranchi college, was booked for allegedly sharing an offensive social media post against Muslims. A complaint was filed against her by a member of Anjuman Committee and she was subsequently arrested on July 12 for hurting religious sentiments through her Facebook post.

Later, Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Manish Kumar Singh granted her conditional bail to Richa Bharti. The lower court asked her to distribute copies of Quran to the Anjuman Committee and different libraries of the city in the presence of police.

Also Read: Richa Bharti refuses to distribute Quran to get bail, decides to move HC against lower court order

Richa was released from jail on Tuesday, however, she refused to abide by the lower court’s order. She said that although she respects the court, but the order asking her to distribute Quran copies was an infringement of her fundamental rights. Richa said she waiting for a copy of the court’s judgment to approach the high court in the matter.

The case has taken a political turn with the local BJP unit coming out in her support. Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajindar Pal Singh Bagga had also announced all possible help to Richa if she wishes to approach the Supreme Court.