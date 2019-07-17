Jharkhand: Richa Bharti refuses to distribute Quran to get bail, decides to move HC against lower court order

Richa Bharti, a BCom student, was arrested for allegedly sharing a post on social media hurting religious sentiments. (Photo/ANI)

Richa Bharti Quran case: Richa Bharti, the 19-year-old girl who was ordered by a lower court in Ranchi to distribute copies of the Quran as a condition to secure bail in a case, has refused to accept the verdict and will be approaching the Jharkhand High Court for relief. Richa was booked for sharing an offensive social media post against Muslims.



Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Manish Kumar Singh had granted conditional bail to Richa Bharti on the condition that she would distribute at least five copies of Quran. The court had asked her to submit one copy of Quran to the local Anjuman Committee in the presence of police. Richa’s lawyer Rampravesh Singh told PTI that the lower court also asked her to submit four copies different libraries in the city.

Richa, a BCom student, was arrested on July 12 on a complaint filed by a member of the Anjuman Committee for allegedly sharing an objectionable post on Facebook, which hurt religious sentiments.

Talking to reporters after being released from jail on Tuesday, Richa said that although she respects the court, the verdict asking her to distribute Quran copies was an infringement of her fundamental rights. Richa said she is yet to get a copy of the lower court’s verdict and once that is received, she will approach the high court.

“Today they are asking me to distribute Quran, tomorrow they will ask me to imbibe Islam. Even Muslims post objectionable remarks on social media, have they ever been asked to read Ramayana or Hanuman Chalisa for insulting the Hindu religion?” Richa told a local TV news channel.

“After receiving it (court order), we will consult our advocate and go through the legal process. We have full faith in the judiciary,” Richa’s father Prakash Patel said.

The case gets political colour

Soon after the news about the court’s verdict was flashed in the media, local BJP leaders made a beeline to meet Richa Bharti and her family. Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo and other BJP leaders went to her house in Pithoria and assured her of all help in the court case. Notably, Jharkhand is a BJP-ruled state.

If anyone have contact number of Richa Bharti Pls DM . Will help in filing petition in Supreme Court. — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) July 16, 2019

BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga also came out in support of her and said he would help Richa file a petition against the Ranchi lower court’s order in the Supreme Court. “Will help (Richa Bharti) in filing petition in Supreme Court,” Bagga tweeted.