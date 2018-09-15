Rewari rape: SIT constituted, defence personnel main accused

Nuh Superintendent of Police Nazneen Bhasin (ANI)

A serving defence personnel is the main accused in the Rewari gangrape case, police said on Saturday. BS Sandhu, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana, informed that “The main accused is a serving defence personnel stationed in Rajasthan. We are getting a warrant against him. The other two accused will be nabbed soon.”

The information came after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the gang rape of a 19-year-old woman in Haryana’s Narnaul in the Mahendragarh district. Nazneen Bhasin, the Police Superintendent of Nuh, who is heading the team, on Saturday met the victim at a Rewari hospital, where she is undergoing a medical treatment.

“I have spoken to the victim today, her condition is stable. The main accused have been identified. We are investigating every aspect of the case,” Bhasin told media. The National Commission for Women also wrote to the state’s DGP, seeking updates on the case.

The young woman, a school topper, was allegedly abducted and gang-raped after being drugged on Wednesday. The victim was going to her coaching centre in Mahendragarh in the morning when two people came to her at a bus stand and gave her water to drink. Soon after, she lost consciousness, according to an FIR registered at Kanina police station.

Three people- Pankaj, Manish and Nishu- have been named as the accused in the FIR. In the complaint, the woman alleged that Pankaj and Manish drugged her and later took her near a well in a car where she recognised Nishu after gaining consciousness. However, the victim was again drugged and allegedly gang-raped, the FIR stated.