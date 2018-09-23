Rewari gangrape case: SIT arrests two absconding prime accused

Eleven days after the brutal gangrape of a 19-year-old girl in Mahendargarh district of Haryana, the Special Investigating Team (SIT) today said that the two absconding prime accused have been taken into custody, news agency ANI reported. The two have been identified as Manish and Pankaj. The mastermind of the crime identified as Nishu was arrested by the SIT earlier this week.

Pankaj is an Armyman and was on the run along with Manish after committing the crime on September 12. The three are accused of abducting and raping a girl while she was on her way to her coaching class. According to the victim, she was given water laced with a sedative and then she was raped by the trio.

The SIT has also arrested two other men in connection with the crime and interrogated over 100 people including the family of Pankaj whose wife is pregnant. The two arrested persons have been identified as Deen Dayal, a local farmer, and Sanjeev Kumar, a local medical practitioner. According to police, Deen Dayal is the owner of the tubewell room where the girl was raped and Sanjeev was the man who had provided first aid to the girl after her health deteriorated.