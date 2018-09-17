Rewari gangrape case: Prime accused among three arrested, called doctor after crime

An eight-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Haryana Police have claimed to arrest three persons including one the 3 prime accused in the sensational rape case of a 19-year-old girl in Mahendragarh district in the state.

An eight-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Haryana Police have claimed to arrest three persons including one the 3 prime accused in the sensational rape case of a 19-year-old girl in Mahendragarh district in the state. The other two arrested persons include one local farmer who is the owner of the tubewell where the crime took place and a doctor who had provided first aid to the victim on the crime scene after her health deteriorated. The two accused, including an Army official, are still on the run.

The two persons – a farmer and doctor — were initially detained by the SIT and taken into custody after rigorous interrogation. They have been identified as Deen Dayal and Dr Sanjeev. “Within 30 hours the SIT has arrested two people – Deen Dayal and Dr Sanjeev. The main accused Nishu has been nabbed, he is on his way,” Nazneem Bhasin who is heading the SIT, told reporters on Sunday.

She informed that Sanjeev is a local doctor and he was taken into custody after evidence pointed to his involvement in the crime. The SIT chief said that the main accused who has been identified as Nishu had pre-planned this and called the doctor to the spot later. Speaking about the role of the doctor, Bhasin said that Sanjeev knew that the trio had held the girl but he didn’t inform anybody.

“Doctor Sanjeev’s involvement is proved as it was in his knowledge that the girl was held by the three boys and she was not conscious about the things happening. He was part of the plan till the end and he didn’t inform any authority,” she said.

Bhasin said that Sanjeev has been booked under the IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy). She added the more than 100 people have been grilled by the officials and more arrests are likely to be made by the police.

About Deen Dayal, she said that he hails from the same village as the victim and trio – Kanina village. He had provided the key of his room next to the tubewell in the agriculture field to the three where the crime took place. He has been arrested on the basis of ‘technical evidence’ and is being questioned by the police further.

“The three men had taken the key to the room from the tubewell owner on the day of the incident, and he has also been in hiding since the crime. He has made some revelations before the SIT, on the basis of which we are conducting further searches for the main accused,” Bhasin said.

The crime took place on Wednesday when the girl, a college student, was abducted by the trio after her father dropped her at a bus stop. The girl was kidnapped when she was about to catch a bus to attend her coaching classes. The girl was given water laced with a sedative and taken to the room of Deen Dayal in the agriculture field where she was raped.

Meanwhile, the government has transferred the Rewari Superintendent of Police Rajesh Duggal and Rahul Sharma has been appointed as the new Rewari SP. Sharma today said that he met the victim and assured that the absconding two accused will be nabbed soon.

“I just met the victim and proceeding to crime scene. I will be meeting the SIT soon. As and when any progress is made we will keep you updated. So far we have arrested one of the main accused and our teams are working to arrest the remaining accused,” he said.

He said that the safety of the victim is one of the main concern. “It doesn’t end with arrest but with conviction of the accused. So securing evidence and ensuring they get convicted through fast track court would be the next step,” Sharma added.