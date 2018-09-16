Rewari gangrape case: One arrested, three main accused still on the run

Rewari gangrape case: One arrested, but three main accused still on the run

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Haryana Police on Saturday arrested one person in connection with the gangrape case of a 19-year-old girl in Mahendragarh district. The arrested person has been identified as Deendayal. According to police, Dayanand is a local farmer and the accused had allegedly gangraped the victim in his room in the agricultural fields on Wednesday.

On Saturday, two persons including Deendayal were detained by the police and were questioned for hours in connection with the case. Police said that the second detained person was a local medical practitioner who was called by one of the accused when the condition of the girl deteriorated after she was raped. Police said that the medical practitioner gave the victim first aid after he was threatened by the accused.

The state police had drawn flak for not being able to arrest any of the accused even after four days of the incident. The three main accused who have been identified by the victim as — Pankaj, Manish and Nishu, are still on the run. According to the police, Pankaj is a serving Armyman and all of them belong to the same village as the victim – Kanina.

Meanwhile, the mother of the survivor said that some officials had come to her on Saturday to offer a compensatory cheque of Rs 2 lakh. She said that she is not going to accept the cheque until justice is done.

“Some officials came yesterday to give me a compensation cheque. I am returning it today, as we want justice and not money. It has now been 5 days and none of the accused have been arrested till now,” she told news agency ANI.

On Saturday, police had formed an eight-member SIT to probe the case. The police had also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of the absconding accused.