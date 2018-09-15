Rewari gangrape case: Haryana Police announce Rs 1 lakh reward for information on absconding accused

The Haryana Police today announced Rs 1 lakh reward to anyone for sharing information about the whereabouts of the absconding accused in the sensational Rewari gangrape case. Police said that a manhunt to trace the location of three men who are accused of raping a 19-year-old girl in Mahendragarh district is underway and expressed hope that they will be taken into custody soon.

Nazneen Bhasin, the Police Superintendent of Nuh, who is heading a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case, said that she has spoken to the victim and her condition is stable. She informed that the main accused in the case has been identified and that the SIT is investigating every aspect of the case.

“Medical report confirms rape. We have made multiple teams to nab the accused. I appeal to the people to give us any information they have regarding the case and we are announcing a reward of Rs 1 lakh for those who help us in cracking the case,” she said.

On Friday, the victim, who has already identified her attackers, and her parents had alleged that police were not taking the case seriously and was dealing with it in a very casual manner. The victim’s family had said that the women police station in Rewari initially refused to entertain their complaint citing issues of jurisdiction. But police said that a zero FIR was filed when the victim and her family approached the police.

According to the victim, the three accused, who belong to the same village as the victim, had kidnapped her who is a second year student in a college, in their vehicle from Kanina bus stand on Wednesday while she was on her way for coaching classes. She said that they gave her water to drink which was laced with sedative. They then raped her near the Kanina village till she fell unconscious. The accused later dumped her at a bus stop near the village and escaped.

According to the FIR, the three have been identified as Pankaj, Manish and Nishu. The girl said that Pankaj and Manish drugged her and later took her near a well in a car, adding that she recognised Nishu after gaining consciousness.