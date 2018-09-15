Rewari gangrape case: BJP MLA says ‘frustrated, unemployed youth commit such crime’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Haryana’s Uchana Kalan, Premlata, today sparked a controversy when she said that unemployment and frustrated among youngsters be blamed from the rising incidents of rape cases. She said that youths committing heinous crimes like rape is a very bad trend in the society.

“Youth who are frustrated, unemployed. They commit such crime (rape) which is a very bad trend in the society,” news agency ANI quoted Premlata as saying.

The MLA made this remark while reacting to the Rewari gangrape incident wherein a 19-year-old young girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by three men on Wednesday. The crime had taken place when the girl was on her way to coaching class.

Today, the police said that a SIT has been formed to nab the culprits and announced Rs 1 lakh reward to anyone for sharing information about the whereabouts of the accused. Nuh Superintendent of Police (SP) Nazneen Bhasin is heading the SIT. The officer today informed that she spoke to the victim and her condition is stable.

The state police have come under criticism from the victim’s family and opposition as no arrests have been made even 72 hours after the incident.

The victim and her family had earlier alleged that police were not taking action in the matter and were dealing with it casually. However, the police on its part said that a zero FIR was filed and a manhunt was launched immediately to nab the accused.

According to the victim, she was kidnapped from the Kanina bus stand while she was on her way for coaching classes. She said that they gave her water to drink which was laced with a sedative. They then raped her in a room adjoining agricultural fields till she fell unconscious. They later dumped her at a bus stop near the village.