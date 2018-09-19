Revolutionary leader, writer and feminist Kondapalli Koteswaramma passes away

Born in a prosperous family in Pamarru area of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, Koteswaramma grew up in a political environment.

Revolutionary leader, writer and feminist Kondapalli Koteswaramma died in the early hours Wednesday, family sources said. Koteswaramma, who suffered a brain hemorrhage last week, had celebrated her 100th birth anniversary recently. She was a widow of Kondapalli Seetharamaiah, the founder-member of People’s War Group (PWG), and was staying at her grand-daughter’s house here for the past few years. An active party worker of the United Communist Party in the 1940s and 50s, she was at the forefront of movements related to rights of women, marginalised sections and civil rights.

Born in a prosperous family in Pamarru area of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, Koteswaramma grew up in a political environment. She had joined the Congress party when she was around 10 years old by placing her jewellery at the feet of Mahatma Gandhi when he visited Vijayawada, but was soon disenchanted with the party’s stand against freedom fighters Bhagat Singh and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Koteswaramma’s relatives said she had become a widow at the age of 9 and married Seetharamaiah at 19. Legendary communist leader Chandra Rajeswara Rao played a key role in her marriage with Seetharamaiah against customs of the society those days as she was already a child widow. Koteswaramma had gone underground from 1946 for five years during the Telangana Armed struggle supported by communists against the Nizam rule.

An enthusiastic reader from childhood, Koteswaramma had developed the love for the language and words. She had written four books, including her autobiography ‘Nirjana Varadhi’ at the age of 93 in 2012. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu mourned the death of the veteran leader. Leaders and activists of left parties and various organisations paid homage to the departed leader. According to her wish, the body of Koteswaramma was donated to the Andhra Medical College. Her grand-daughters and others handed over the body to AMC authorities.