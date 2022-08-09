Reverse ‘Operation Lotus’: Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s dig amid political upheaval in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today told his party leaders that he has decided to snap ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party with whom the Janata Dal (United) shares power in Bihar. Asserting that he had been pushed against the wall, Nitish, at a meeting of JD(U) MPs and MLAs convened at his residence in Patna, accused the BJP of conspiring against the party and cited the rebellion by LJP’s Chirag Paswan and former JD(U) national president RCP Singh as attempts to weaken his party. Nitish Kumar has now sought time to meet the Governor and has been given an appointment at 4 PM today.

Amid heated political developments unfolding in the state, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi sought to take a dig at the BJP, terming the turn of events in Bihar as Operation “Reverse Lotus”. The Congress leader, an advocate by profession, further sought to suggest that the happenings in Bihar were not a result of an external force, but the BJP’s own contradictions.

Take a look at what he tweeted:

Let us see what happens in operation “ reverse #lotus” in #Bihar— not by any external force, but thru the lotus’ own internal contradictions and burdens!! — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) August 9, 2022

“Operation Lotus” is a term Opposition parties have often linked to the BJP, accusing it of engineering defections and toppling governments in different states.

The Congress party, with 19 MLAs in the 242-member Bihar Assembly, has sided with the Rashtriya Janata Dal which is now led by Tejashwi Yadav. Madan Mohan Jha, the president of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee said on Monday that the party awaits directions from the party high command.

Nitish, on his part, set the ball rolling on Sunday when he dialled UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and held a discussion with her on the political situation unfolding in the state. Jha, speaking to the media, said he has not been informed about any such conversation but did not deny it either.

Congress MLAs were present at the residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi where a meeting of the Mahagathbandhan constituents was underway.