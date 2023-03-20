scorecardresearch
Revenue official caught red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 2.25 lakh in Rajasthan

After verifying the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 2.25 lakh, Officiating Director General of ACB Hemant Priyadarshy said.

Written by PTI
Meghwal has been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway, he said (File/Pixabay)

A revenue department official was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2.25 lakh in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district on Monday, officials said.

The accused official, Omprakash Meghwal, posted in Badi Khatu in Nagaur’s Jayal tehsil, had demanded a bribe from the complainant for official work, they said.

Meghwal has been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway, he said

First published on: 20-03-2023 at 18:30 IST

Stock Market