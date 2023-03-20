Revenue official caught red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 2.25 lakh in Rajasthan

A revenue department official was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2.25 lakh in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district on Monday, officials said.

The accused official, Omprakash Meghwal, posted in Badi Khatu in Nagaur’s Jayal tehsil, had demanded a bribe from the complainant for official work, they said.

After verifying the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 2.25 lakh, Officiating Director General of ACB Hemant Priyadarshy said.

Meghwal has been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway, he said