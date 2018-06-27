Reuters survey which ranked India most dangerous for women is based on just 550 respondents

The respondent had an even spread across Europe, Africa, the Americas, South East Asia, South Asia and the Pacific.

A survey conducted by Thompson Reuters foundation has ranked India as world’s most dangerous country for women. The survey shook Indian politics and became a big talking point as soon as it was released by the agency. Many people were surprised as to how India surpassed war-torn Afghanistan and Syria, countries respectively placed 2nd and 3rd in the list. Well, the survey is based on the views shared by 550 experts on women’s issues.

Of these 550 respondents, the poll of 548 people was conducted online, by phone and in person between March 26 and May 4. The respondent had an even spread across Europe, Africa, the Americas, South East Asia, South Asia and the Pacific. The experts included aid professionals, academics, healthcare staff, non-government organisation workers, policy-makers, development specialists and social commentators.

The other surprising outcome of the survey came as the United States was kept in top 10 list. The western nation was ranked joint third when respondents were asked where women were most at risk of sexual violence, harassment and being coerced into sex.

Reacting strongly, National Commission for Women (NCW) rejected the findings of the survey. The NCW said that countries that have been ranked after India have women who are not even allowed to speak in public. NCW chief Rekha Sharma rejected the survey report, claiming that the sample size was small and could not be representative of the whole country.

“The Commission rejects the survey in question. For a nation as big as India, with a population of approximately 1.3 billion, the sample size of the survey is not representative of the country as a whole,” she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“Women are very aware in India of issues and there is no way that we could be ranked number one in such a survey. The countries that have been ranked after India have women who are not even allowed to speak in public,” Sharma said further.

The survey became a talking point in India soon after its release. Rahul Gandhi, the chief of Congress, the principal Opposition party in the country, trained guns at PM Narendra Modi for the survey outcome. “While our PM tiptoes around his garden making Yoga videos, India leads Afghanistan, Syria & Saudi Arabia in rape & violence against women. What a shame for our country!” he said.