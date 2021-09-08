  • MORE MARKET STATS

Returning rejuvenated after attending a 10 day Vipassana course, tweets Arvind Kejriwal

By: |
September 08, 2021 2:28 PM

This is not the first time that Kejriwal attended the Vipassana course.

Arvind Kejriwal had attended a 10-day Vipassana meditation course in Igatpuri of Maharashtra in 2017 and Dharamkot in Himachal Pradesh in 2016.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was in Jaipur to attend a 10-day Vipassana course, today returned to Delhi. Taking to microblogging platform Twitter, Kejriwal shared the information. “Returning rejuvenated after attending a 10 day Vipassana course,” said Kejriwal. He reached Jaipur on August 29.

Kejriwal spent 10 days at the centre doing a meditation course. During the course, he had no access to newspapers, televisions or any other media platform and was neither allowed to attend any political programme.

This was his third trip to Vipassana as Delhi CM. Kejriwal had, in the past, taken time out of his busy political schedule to attend the Vipassana course in order to recharge and rejuvenate himself.

For the unversed, Vipassana is a meditation technique and is taught at ten-day residential courses during which participants learn the basics of the method, and practice sufficiently at the centre. According to the official website, “It was taught in India more than 2500 years ago as a universal remedy for universal ills, i.e., an Art of Living.” The website says that Vipassana is a way of self-transformation through self-observation.

