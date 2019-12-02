Returning funds treachery of Maharashtra: Shiv Sena on Anant Hegde’s claims

The state Chief Secretary and CM Uddhav Thackeray will clarify on the issue, Raut said. (PTI)

The Shiv Sena on Monday described BJP MP Ananthkumar Hegde’s claim that Devendra Fadnavis was made CM last month despite lacking majority only to ‘protect’ Rs 40,000 crore central funds from being ‘misused’ as treachery of Maharashtra. Calling the purported act of Fadnavis as treachery, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Fadnavis and the BJP were “criminals” of people of Maharashtra.

The state Chief Secretary and CM Uddhav Thackeray will clarify on the issue, Raut said. Reacting to Hegde’s claim, Fadnavis said, “No such major policy decision has been taken by me as CM. All such allegations are false.” Hegde claimed Fadnavis was made chief minister of Maharashtra last month despite lacking majority only to ‘protect’ Rs 40,000 crore central funds under the CM’s control from being ‘misused’.

Days after Fadnavis resigned barely 80 hours after taking oath for the second time as chief minister, Hegde, known for making controversial statements, sought to give a new twist to the episode describing the government formation by the BJP as a ‘drama’ played out to ensure that the funds meant for development works were ‘protected’.

ALSO READ | Devendra Fadnavis rejects Anant Hegde’s claim of returning Rs 40,000 crore central funds

“You all know that recently in Maharashtra for just 80 hours our person was Chief Minister, but soon Fadnavis resigned. Why did we have to do this drama? Din’t we know-despite knowing we don’t have majority, why did he become CM? This is the question commonly every one ask,” Hegde said at a meeting, reportedly during campaign in bypoll-bound Yellapur in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka on Saturday.