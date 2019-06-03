‘Return to ballot’: Days after Lok Sabha poll results, Mamata expresses concerns over EVMs

Days after facing a tough fight from the BJP in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee accused the saffron party of spreading lies about the state. Mamata also expressed concern over EVMs and suggested that polling should be conducted using paper ballots. \u201cBJP is trying to spread fake news about West Bengal. TMC will campaign from door to door. Save democracy, we don't want EVMs, return to ballot. There should be a fact finding committee on EVMs,\u201d Mamata said. In the Lok Sabha 2019 elections, Mamata Banerjee's party TMC won 22 of the 42 states in West Bengal, while BJP won 18. In recent times, Mamata has also in a war of words of with the BJP on the issue of 'Jai Shree Ram' slogan. While the saffron party has repeatedly accused her of getting angry merely on hearing the slogan, the TMC supremo has accused them of mixing politics with religion. The BJP has also announced that it would send postcards with slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram', written on it. The party also announced that it would send 'Get Well Soon' cards to the CM. On Sunday, taking to her Facebook, Mamata wrote, \u201cI have no problem, regarding any particular slogan of political parties in their rallies, and for their party purpose. Every political party has their own slogan. My party has Jai Hind, Vande Mataram. The Left has Inquilab Zindabad. Others have different slogans. We respect each other. Also read:\u00a0Mamata Banerjee belongs to family of demon Hiranyakashyap, says BJP\u2019s Sakshi Maharaj \u201cJai Sia Ram, Jai Ram ji ki, Ram naam Satya hai etc have religious and social connotations. We respect these sentiments. But BJP is using religious slogan like Jai Sia Ram as their party slogan in a misconceived manner by way of mixing religion with politics. We do not respect this forcible enforcement of political slogans on others in the name of so called RSS which Bengal never accepted,\u201d she wrote further. Mamata Banerjee also said that attempts are being made to sell the hatred ideology through violence, which must be opposed. \u201cThis is a deliberate attempt to sell hatred ideology through vandalism and violence which we must oppose together. One can fool some people sometimes, but cannot fool all the people all the time,\u201d she wrote in her Facebook post.