Retirement age of Goa govt doctors extended from 60 to 62

By: | Published: April 7, 2019 3:14 PM

"The order was issued recently by the under-secretary of the Labour department. Doctors working in ESI hospitals, Goa Medical College and Hospital besides various other government institutions would benefit from the order," said state Labour Commissioner Jayant Tari.

Retirement age of Goa govt doctors, Goa government, Retirement age of Goa govt doctors 62, ESI hospitals, South GoaA government employees’ outfit has, however, opposed the move. (IE)

The Goa government has extended the retirement age for doctors working in its institutions from 60 to 62, a senior official said Sunday. A government employees’ outfit has, however, opposed the move.

Among those who will benefit reportedly is the brother of deputy chief minister Manohar Ajgaonkar. The Dy CM’s brother, Dr Shrikant, is employed in the ESI hospital in South Goa.

“We have taken cognisance of media reports that the extension will benefit the minister’s brother. We have asked for details of the case. We are against the government extending retirement age in any of its services,” said Prashant Devidas, president of the Goa Government Employees Association (GGEA). While Dr Shrikant could not be contacted, Dy CM Ajgaonkar said everything about the extension of retirement age for doctors was done as per the law.

