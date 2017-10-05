Retired Navy man carjacks fancy BMW X5, his strategy will stagger you

The accused was wearing a Delhi Police uniform with two-star badges on his shoulder. (Reuters)

A retired Navy officer, wearing a police uniform, carjacked a BMW X5 at knifepoint after taking a lift from the driver. However, the accused ran out of luck and was arrested yesterday while he was towing the vehicle away and that too with the help of a crane, as per PTI. Bharat Singh confessed that he wanted the high-end SUV for personal use. Police recovered a knife and the victim’s mobile phone from the accused. Singh, 49, was a petty officer with the Indian Navy till 2001.

According to police, the accused flagged down the driver when the victim was going to Gurugram after he dropped off his employer at the airport. The accused was wearing a Delhi Police uniform with two-star badges on his shoulder. Police said after the accused sat in the car he first asked for the driver’s cell phone. Then, he whipped out a knife and threatened to kill him. Later, the driver got off the BMW car and Singh fled with the vehicle. According to the driver, his mobile was also robbed and it was in the vehicle. Soon, after the incident, the victim informed the police, as per PTI report.

“The first thing we did was to put the driver’s phone on surveillance as it was believed to be inside the car,” police said, as per Hindustan Times. Then, the Delhi Police alerted their Haryana counterparts after phone location suggested the car was being taken to Haryana. “We requested the local police to ensure slow movement of traffic near the Kherki Daula toll plaza,” said the officer, as per HT.

Later, the police managed to track down the robbed car to Kherki Daula Toll Plaza, NH-8, Gurugram, and arrested Singh within a few hours of the robbery.