‘Resume work or face action’: Mamata Banerjee hands striking doctors 4-hour deadline

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday warned striking junior doctors at Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College in Kolkata to get back to work in four hours or get ready to face strict action. Banerjee, who also holds the health portfolio, said she saw patients waiting for treatment outside the hospital, some of whom require treatment urgently. Doctors in the hospital stopped work after their colleagues were attacked by the patient's family on Monday. They have alleged that the 75-year old died due to the a negilgence. Two junior doctors were critically injured after the incident. Urging doctors to resume work and stop protesting, the chief minister said five people have been arrested in connection with the issue. Pointing that some of the protestors are not junior doctors but outsiders, she warned that if they do not resume work within four hours, their profiles will be reviewed. 'The kind of behaviour they are doing with patients cannot be accepted. Let good sense prevail, the state government will take care of the rest. But if they do not come back to work, action will be taken. As per Supreme Court, doctors cannot go on strike,\u201d Banerjee further said. Mamata Banerjee was greeted with slogans of 'we want justice' upon her arrival at the hospital on Thursday. Striking doctors also held placards that read, \u201cno security no service\u201d. The chief minister also asked the police to make sure that no one is permitted inside the hospital premises except those who have been undergoing treatment. The protest at the hospital extended to 13 medical college hospitals and as many as six district hospitals on Wednesday.