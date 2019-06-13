Results of local bodies bypoll reflect state government’s work, says Sachin Pilot

After the Congress bagged eight of the 16 seats in 10 districts of Rajasthan in the local bodies bypoll, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said the state government was working for the welfare of all sections, which reflected in the election results. "The faith people have shown in the Congress shows that the party is working on development policy and people are benefitting from welfare schemes," Pilot, who is also the state party chief, said in a statement. He added that the independent candidate who won from Rawatsar was of the Congress ideology while the one who emerged victorious in Gajsinghpur was supported by the party. Also read:\u00a0BJP open to offering deputy speaker's post in Lok Sabha to friendly party\u00a0 The Congress bagged eight seats while the BJP emerged victorious on five in the bypoll, results of which were declared Wednesday. Three wards were won by independent candidates. Polling to 16 wards of Alwar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Churu, Dholpur, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Karauli and Srigangnagar was held on June 10. The Congress won in Khairthal, Behror, Jahajpur, Indergarh, Sujangarh, Nohar, Shahpura and bagged one of the seats in Hindaun. The BJP emerged victorious in Weir, Chhapar, Bari and Todabhim besides bagging a seat in Hindaun, as per the results declared by the Rajasthan State Election Commission. Two independent candidates won from Rawatsar in Hanumangarh district while the third won from Gajsinghpur of Sriganganagar district.