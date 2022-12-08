Gujarat Poll Result Live (Official Updates): While the counting of votes for a new Assembly starts today, most exit polls have pointed to a comfortable majority for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJP has not lost an election in Gujarat since 1995. As all eyes are on how the BJP will perform and how many challenges it may face from BJP, here are the latest updates of Gujarat poll results from the official Election Commission website.
Live Updates
Counting begins, official data soon
The Official Election Commission website is yet to share data on voting trends of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022. Early trends show BJP taking a massive lead in Gujarat elections. As of 8.29 am, BJP had crossed the half-way mark in early trends.