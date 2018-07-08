Restrictions in Srinagar to prevent separatists-called protest

Restrictions continued for the second day today in Tral, Wani’s ancestral home town. (Representational Image: IE)

Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar city and some other places in the Kashmir Valley on Sunday to prevent a protest called by the separatists to mark the second death anniversary of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani.

Security forces killed Wani and two of his associates in Kokernag area of Anantnag district on July 8, 2016.

Senior separatist leaders, Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq were placed under house arrest. Muhammad Yasin Malik was taken into preventive custody.

“Restrictions will remain in force in areas under the jurisdiction of Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, M.R. Gunj and Safa Kadal police stations in old city Srinagar,” the police said.

“Partial restrictions will remain in areas under the jurisdiction of Kralkhud and Maisuma police stations.”

Restrictions continued for the second day today in Tral, Wani’s ancestral home town.

Heavy contingents of police and paramilitary forces were deployed in sensitive areas in Srinagar and other district headquarters.

Mobile internet services were suspended throughout the Valley while the speed of fixed line broadband connections were slashed.

Rail services were suspended as a precautionary measure.