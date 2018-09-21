Restrictions in parts of Srinagar to regulate Muharram procession

Restrictions, under Section 144 CrPC, have been imposed in six police station areas of the city here as a precautionary measure to regulate the 10th Muharram procession, he said. (Reuters)

Authorities Friday imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar city of Jammu and Kashmir as a precautionary measure to regulate Muharram procession, police said. A police spokesperson said the curbs have been imposed in the police station areas of Khanyar, Nowhatta, Rainawari, Safakadal, M R Gunj and Kothibagh.

Restrictions, under Section 144 CrPC, have been imposed in six police station areas of the city here as a precautionary measure to regulate the 10th Muharram procession, he said. The spokesperson said certain roads leading towards these areas have been blocked for vehicular movement. “All the concerned, including public, are requested to adhere the same for maintaining peace in the city,” he said.

Authorities have not allowed 8th and 10th Muharram processions in Srinagar since 1990. However, life elsewhere in the valley remained normal.