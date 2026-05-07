Amid the ongoing political developments in Tamil Nadu, Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) president and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan on Thursday said that denying TVK’s Vijay a chance to form government despite the “unprecedented” outcome, is a disrespect to people’s mandate.

Taking to X, Haasan described the 2026 Assembly verdict as unprecedented in Tamil Nadu’s political history. “The people have not granted any single party the authority to form a government independently,” Haasan posted. He further pointed out that the fractured verdict is a test of democratic procedure in the state.

“My brother, Mr MK Stalin, has announced, “We respect the people’s verdict; we will function as a responsible opposition.” I respect his political maturity,” Haasan said, adding, “Those currently in constitutional positions must now fulfill the same duty. This is not a demand, but a reminder of their constitutional obligation.”

TVK secured 108 seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. “Not inviting him to form the government would amount to disrespecting the mandate,” Haasan said. The actor-politician added that the delay has left 233 elected MLAs unable to take oath, calling it “an insult to the state” and “damage to democracy”.

Invoking the landmark SR Bommai v. Union of India judgment, Haasan said that a majority must be tested on the floor of the Assembly, not decided within the confines of Raj Bhavan. “What I am speaking is not party politics. This is the policy voice of an Indian citizen. The verdict of the people of Tamil Nadu must be respected,” he concluded.

What has happened so far?

TVK has secured the support of five Congress MLAs but still falls short, needing six more legislators to reach the majority mark. Meanwhile, 28 AIADMK MLAs have been moved to a resort in Puducherry. Vijay also met Governor RN Ravi for the second time on Thursday.

According to reports, some sections within the AIADMK, particularly leaders like CV Shanmugam and OS Manian, may be open to backing TVK in exchange for key positions in the government. However, party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami is said to be opposed to extending such support.

At the same time, parties including the DMK, Congress, VCK and Left formations have argued that TVK, as the single-largest party, should be invited first to form the government and demonstrate its majority on the Assembly floor. The BJP has maintained that the Governor will act strictly in line with constitutional norms.