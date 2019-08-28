Respect my approach, says Shashi Tharoor as Kerala Congress seeks explanation over Modi praise

Shashi Tharoor has asked Congress friends to respect his approach after he praised PM Narenda Modi.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said that he has been a strong critic of the BJP-led government and urged his party colleagues to respect his approach even if they don’t agree with it. A defiant Tharoor said that he stood by his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that he was wrongly being portrayed in a bad light.

“I have been a strong critic of the Modi government and I hope a constructive one. My staunch defence of inclusive values and constitutional principles has won me three elections. I urge my fellow Congressmen to respect my approach even when they don’t agree with it,” he said in a tweet last evening.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP is at the receiving end of criticism from his own party friends after he said that PM Modi should be praised whenever he says or does the right thing. He made the statement as he endorsed the remarks of senior party leaders Jairam Ramesh and Abhishek Manu Singhvi who had said that it was wrong to demonise PM Modi all the time as it was not helping the party.

“I have argued for six years now that Narendra Modi should be praised whenever he says or does the right thing, which would add credibility to our criticisms whenever he errs. I welcome others in opposition coming around to a view for which I was excoriated at the time,” Tharoor had tweeted.

The Congress party took strong exception to Tharoor’s remark and said that if the opposition starts singing praises for those in power, then democracy will be destroyed. Party spokesperson Anand Sharma said that everyone has the right in the Congress to express themselves as the grand old party has not indulged in demonisation as some of the BJP leaders have.

“If the opposition gets into singing praises, then democracy will be destroyed,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee has decided to seek an explanation from Tharoor over his remark. KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran said that several party leaders and workers have approached him with complaints against Tharoor.

“Congress workers across the country have expressed extreme displeasure over the statement made by Tharoor. Party leaders have also approached me with written complaints. Hence, KPCC has decided to seek explanation from Tharoor in this regard,” he said.