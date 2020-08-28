‘Resigned to get my views heard’: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav on quitting

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav. (File)

Shiv Sena’s Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Jadhav has said that the party supremo Uddhav Thackeray has promised to look into the issues flagged by him. Sanjay, who resigned from the Lok Sabha recently, had alleged that the NCP was interfering in the work being carried out in his constituency. Sanjay represents Parbhani seat in the Lok Sabha.

In his resignation letter sent to Uddhav, Sanjay had alleged that the NCP was interfering in appointments related to a marketing committee in Jintur in Parbhani district. The MP had said that representation was given to the NCP on the non-official administrative board of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Jintur where he was making efforts for the last 8-10 months to accommodate a Shiv Sena body.

“The (resignation) letter was written so that my party could hear my views on the issue,” Jadhav, who met CM Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Thursday, said.

“I put forward my views before the Chief Minister and he has given me a word that he will look into it. I am satisfied with the talk,” he said.

Jadhav had sent his resignation letter, dated August 25, to Uddhav Thackeray, who also heads an alliance government of three parties — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

The Sena MP said that issue related to the Jintur market committee was heard by Uddhav Thackeray, who promised to look into it.

“Parbhani lacks in medical facilities. An old demand to set up a medical college should be considered in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Jadhav rubbished allegations levelled by NCP that he had spoken against Sharad Pawar’s party and also staged an agitation.

Jadhav reiterated he was pursuing the issue of appointment of Shiv Sainiks on the APMC board in Jintur, but it went to the NCP for the second time.