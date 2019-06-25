Resignation of RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya raised in Lok Sabha

RBI’s Deputy Governor Viral Acharya (File)

Raising the issue of resignation of RBI’s Deputy Governor Viral Acharya, Kerala Congress (M) MP Thomas Chazhikadan Tuesday alleged prominent economists are unable to work with the government as its policies are not in interest of the people. Participating in the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in Lok Sabha, Chazhikadan said both GST and demonetisation undertaken by the government are “utter failures” and have impacted the economy severly.

On the resignation of Acharya, Chazhikadan said a number of renowned economists have resigned as government policies were not in favour of the people of India. He also referred to the resignation of Urjit Patel as RBI governor and Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian, among others.

Acharya, who took over as the youngest deputy governor on January 20, 2017 had a three-year tenure, but resigned a few weeks ago due to “unavoidable personal circumstances”. Earlier participating in the debate, BJP’s MP from Assam Rajdeep Roy said leaders have been talking about integration of north-eastern states with mainland India, but it was under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the people of the region are mentally integrated with the idea of India.

Anupriya Patel, Apna Dal MP, demanded the government build a memorial for Sardar Patel in the national capital. Preneet Kaur (Cong) demanded centre provide more financial assistance to deal with the problemn of rising debt of Punjab. She also urged the central government to give special package for development of border areas. Hassnain Masudi (National Conference) said that assembly elections in Jammu and Kashir should be held at the earliest so that a responsible government can be formed in the state.

Reminding the Congress of Emergency “excesses”, S P Singh Baghel (BJP) said that “either you apologies for the emergency or stop talking about intolerence”. Ritesh Pandey (BSP) regretted that government has not done anything to deal with the problems of farmers and growing unemployment. Agatha Sangma (NPP) suggested that every state formulate a water policy for optimal utilisation of water and preventing its wastage.

Tapir Gaul (BJP) showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the various initiatives and even called him “Bhagwan ka avtar” (incarnation of God). Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF) suggested that the issue of triple talaq be left to the Muslim leaders who can deal with it effectively in the light of Quran and Hadis.