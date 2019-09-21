Resignation of Madras HC Chief Justice V K Tahilramani accepted, Justice V Kothari appointed as interim CJ

She had resigned after the Supreme Court collegium declined her request for reconsideration of transfer to Meghalaya. (IE photo)

The resignation of Madras High Court Chief Justice V K Tahilramani has been accepted, according to a government notification. Her resignation has been accepted with effect from September 6, it said. She had resigned after the Supreme Court collegium declined her request for reconsideration of transfer to Meghalaya.

Justice V Kothari has been appointed as the acting chief justice of the Madras High Court, another notification said.

