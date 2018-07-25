​​​
  3. Arvind Kejriwal to Yogi Adityanath – ‘Resign if you can’t take care of Taj Mahal’

Arvind Kejriwal to Yogi Adityanath – ‘Resign if you can’t take care of Taj Mahal’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today asked his UP counterpart Yogi Adityanath to resign if his government was not able to take care of the Taj Mahal.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: July 25, 2018 10:34 PM
arvind kejriwal, aap, yogi adityanath, bjp Kejriwal’s criticism came after the UP government in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court suggested that the monument could be brought under the “Adopt a Heritage Scheme” of the Centre. (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today asked his UP counterpart Yogi Adityanath to resign if his government was not able to take care of the Taj Mahal.

Kejriwal’s criticism came after the UP government in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court suggested that the monument could be brought under the “Adopt a Heritage Scheme” of the Centre.

The scheme allows employing private and public companies for providing cleanliness and civic amenities at heritage monuments.

“Then let a company adopt CM chair also? If BJP can’t maintain one monument, BJP shud resign,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The UP government affidavit said the entire precinct of Taj Mahal should be declared a no-plastic zone and use of bottled water be also prohibited.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top