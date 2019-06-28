Residence next after Rs 8-crore office? Jagan Reddy govt serves notice to Chandrababu Naidu over ‘illegal’ bungalow

Chandrababu Naidu’s bungalow declared illegal by Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh has issued notices to owners of 20 buildings in the state including that of former CM Chandrababu Naidu, asking them to vacate the premises. Ever since Jaganmohan Reddy formed the government, he has been going all guns blazing against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo. The notice for removal of the bungalow, taken on lease by Naidu, was constructed on the Krishna riverbed which the government has termed an illegal act.

The bungalow is owned by noted industrialist Lingamaneni Ramesh who had leased it to Naidu. He was not present inside the bungalow when the notice for removal was pasted on the wall of premises which is spread across six acres of land. The TDP chief and his family have been staying in this bungalow for the last four years after the state administration moved from Hyderabad to Vijayawada.

The “bungalow removal” notice issued by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority was pasted on the wall of the bungalow yesterday. The notice said that the bungalow, which is spread across six acres of land, was built without permission. It said that the premises houses a swimming pool, helipad, first-floor residence and 10 temporary sheds that are are well within 100 metres of the river.

“The bungalow was built on a six-acre land on the Krishna riverbed without any legal permission and in total violation of rules and regulations,” the CRDA said in the notice.

Last week, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced that all illegal structures located on Krishna riverbed will be demolished. The latest notice comes close on the heels of the CRDA officials demolishing ‘Praja Vedika’, a building constructed by Naidu. The Rs 8.90-crore building was adjacent to the Naidu’s residence and was used for conducting government conferences and party meetings.