Reservation in promotion: Supreme Court refuses to refer 2006 judgment to 7-judge bench

The Supreme Court will today pronounce its judgement on granting quota or reservation benefits in promotions to employees belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (SC and ST). The apex court verdict will come on pleas challenging a 2006 order of the top court that ruled, “the state is not bound to make reservation for SC/ST in matter of promotions. However, if they wish to exercise their discretion and make such provision, the state has to collect quantifiable data showing backwardness of the class and inadequacy of representation of that class in public employment in addition to compliance of Article 335.”

Earlier in June this year, the Supreme Court had allowed the central government to go ahead with reservation in promotion for SC and ST employees, but with conditions. In August, the top court had raised a question with the central government whether those affluent among the SC and ST communities should be excluded from getting quota benefits of promotions in government jobs citing it may help those backward among these communities to “come up”.

Centre’s argument: Representing the case on behalf of the Centre, Attorney General KK Venugopal had claimed that there was a need to review the M Nagaraj verdict of 2006 stating that the judgement had virtually stopped promotions by putting criteria like backwardness, inadequate representation and overall administrative efficiency.

Venugopal claimed that the 2006 judgment did not define as to what “quantifiable data” the state required to prove before deciding to grant quota in promotions to SC and ST candidates who are not “adequately represented” in jobs, he said. He also said that a benchmark to decide as to what extent the quota can be given in promotions should be fixed by the apex court.

The Supreme Court’s observation: The bench of the top court opined that the quota should be provided at the entry level. Subsequently, the employee would get “accelerated seniority”. “There is a concept of adequacy which has to be reasonable and rational and not arbitrary” and this adequate representation comes into play after the Nagaraj judgement, the bench said.

The Constitution bench also examined whether its 12-year-old verdict that had dealt with the issue of ‘creamy layer’ for reservations to SC and ST categories in government job promotions needs to be revisited by a seven-judge bench. The verdict is expected at 10.30 am today.