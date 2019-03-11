Quota for EWS in General category: SC refuses to stay 10% reservation for Upper castes, to hear matter on March 28

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear pleas challenging the Constitution Amendment that gives 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education to economically weaker section of the general category. The apex court, however, refused to pass as stay order over the amendment and asked the parties opposing it to file a note.

The top court said it would decide whether the matter would be heard by a Constitution Bench or not on March 28.

“This matter involves Basic Structure and will have to be heard by Constitution Bench,” senior lawyer Rajeev Dhavan said during the hearing.

The Modi Cabinet had in January cleared 10 per cent in job and education quota for ‘economically weaker’ sections among upper castes.

The proposed reservation was over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation enjoyed by the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes, taking the total reservation to 60 per cent.

Rajputs (Thakurs), Jats, Brahmins, Marathas, Bhumihars are among the major castes to benefit from the move.

(With inputs from PTI)