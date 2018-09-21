Research scholar of IIT Indian School of Mines (ISM) Dhanbad found hanging in his hostel room

Research scholar of IIT Indian School of Mines (ISM) Dhanbad found hangingin his hostel room

A research scholar of IIT Indian School of Mines (ISM) Dhanbad was found hanging in his hostel room, police said Friday. A management official of the institute said the research scholar, Ranjan Rathi, was alone in Jasper Hostel room and had locked it from inside Thursday.

His roommate, who had gone to Ranchi, rang his other friends late at night when Rathi did not receive his calls from the evening. Other students from the hostel also knocked his door but did not get any response.

Since the room was locked from inside, the students informed the security department. When the security staff peeped through the ventilation, they found Rathi hanging on a rope. The Police was informed and the room was unlocked to take out the body. Dhanbad Sadar police station officer in-charge Ashok Kumar Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem at Patliputra Medical College Hospital.

Details are being taken from the students of the hostel and others about Rathi to resolve the death mystery,” Singh said. IIT ISM registrar M K Singh, who is out of station, told media persons over telephone that only after getting police investigation reports, the institution would make a statement about the incident. The IIT ISM official said Ranjan Rathi was a resident of Muradabad district in Uttar Pradesh. After completing M Tech in mechanical engineering, he had got enrolled for PhD on July 28.