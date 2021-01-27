Republic Day violence: PIL in Supreme Court seeks judicial probe into violence, case for ‘causing dishonour to national flag’

Tractor rally violence: At least 300 police personnel were injured in yesterday's violence as the agitating farmers broke barricades and clashed with the police. (PTI)

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in Supreme Court seeking setting up of a commission to inquire into the violence that hit Delhi during the tractor march taken out by farmer unions to press for their demands regarding the withdrawal of the three recently enacted farm laws. The PIL says that the accused behind the violence should be booked and a case should be registered for ‘causing dishonour to our national flag’.

According to PTI, the petition has been filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari in the apex court. The plea seeks the setting up of a three-member inquiry commission under the chairmanship of a former top court judge and comprising two retired high court judges for collecting and recording evidence in the matter.

The PIL has been filed a day after chaos was witnessed on Delhi roads as a faction of protesting farmers deviated from their pre-decided route and marched inside Delhi towards Red Fort. Thousands of protesters barged into Red Fort and hoisted the union flag and Nishan Sahib flag at the Red Fort yesterday. Latest pictures from the monument have shown huge damage to the properties including the ticket counters. Authorities had to cut power supply to the Red Fort in order to disperse the farmers from the premises.

At least 300 police personnel were injured in yesterday’s violence as the agitating farmers broke barricades and clashed with the police. As many as 41 policemen suffered injuries at the Red Fort alone. One protester also died when his speeding tractor overturned after ramming into a road barrier near ITO. While the protesters pelted stones at the police, the latter fired tear gas shells to control the unruly mob. According to reports, some police personnel were also attacked using swords.

Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday chaired a high-level meeting to review the law and order situation. Centre had already deployed additional paramilitary forces at Red Fort and security has been tightened at Singhu and Tikri Border where farmers have been camping for the last two months. Amit Shah is also understood to have asked the Delhi Police to identify and take action against those involved in the violence. As many as 22 FIRs have already been registered in connection with the violence. Police is scanning CCTV footage to identify culprits and nab them.